Belgian international of Ghanaian descent Jeremy Doku scores as Rennes thrash Ajaccio in France

Source: footballghana.com

Belgian international of Ghanaian descent Jeremy Doku continues with his blistering form in France after scoring to help Stade Rennes thrash Ajaccio on Sunday.



The winger started and lasted 63 minutes as Rennes inflicted a 5-0 away win over Ajaccio in the French Ligue 1.



A brace from Amine Gouiri and goals from Jeremy Doku, Baptiste Santamaria and Karl Toko Ekambi ensured Rennes cruised to a comfortable win at the Stade François Coty.



The visitors shot into the lead after just 14 minutes through Baptiste Santamaria after connecting from Lovro Majer pass.



Rennes doubled their lead in the 32nd minute mark through Amine Gouiri. Five minutes later, Jeremy Doku found the back of the net to make 3-0.



Before recess, the visitors scored again to extend their lead as they went to the break with a convincing 4-0 advantage.



Amine Gouiri grabbed his second goal of the match in the 71st minute to seal victory for the visitors.



The 20-year-old has been in fine form for the French club this season, scoring six goals and providing two assists in 27 games.