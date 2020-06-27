Sports News of Saturday, 27 June 2020

Belgian giants Anderlecht submit loan offer for Ghana defender Gideon Mensah

Belgian giants RSC Anderlecht have submitted a loan bid to sign Ghana defender Gideon Mensah from Red Bull Salzburg, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively confirm.



Mensah, 21, left the Austrian giants for Belgian outfit Zulte Waregem on a season-long loan in 2019.



The left-back went on to enjoy success at the club, playing 19 times and registering two assists before the Belgian Jupilar Pro League was cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis.



Zulte Waregem are said to be hoping to make his deal permanent in the summer despite extending the contract of fellow left-back Nikos Kainourgios.



The Essevee hopes of landing the Ghana international could be dashed following Anderlecht desire to make him their first-choice left-back next season.



The Purple and Whites are reported to be pushing for a loan deal with the obligation to purchase next summer.



Mensah has a contract with Red Bull Salzburg until 2025.





