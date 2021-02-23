Soccer News of Tuesday, 23 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Being compared to Van Dijk is rewarding - Alexander Djiku

Ghana and Strasbourg defender Alexander Djiku

Ghana and Strasbourg defender Alexander Djiku feels humbled to be likened to Liverpool star Virgil Van Dijk.



The 26-year-old has earned positive reviews in recent times following his stupendous performances in the Ligue 1.



Fans and football analysts in France have drawn comparisons between the French-born Ghanaian and the Dutch star, something he says is rewarding.



"I saw this [Van Dijk comparison] on social networks, it made me laugh a lot," Djiku told Goal.com.



"Now you have to know if I am called like that in relation to my last name or my performance? At the moment, it can be my performance, it's okay.



"I also learned that a commentator had used it during a match, which is positive. Van Dijk is the best among central defenders, he has exploded in three to four seasons at the international level, so being compared to him is necessarily rewarding."



Djiku was named Strasbourg's Player for the Month of January after some solid displays of the Racers.