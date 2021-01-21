Soccer News of Thursday, 21 January 2021

Being a good coach is not about having a Licence A certificate - Johnson Smith

Interim head coach of Asante Kotoko, Johnson Smith, has said that being able to properly manage a team has nothing to do with holding a CAF License A certificate.



Johnson Smith has been an interim manager of Asante Kotoko following the sacking of coach Maxwell Konadu.



Asante Kotoko under him is doing well in the domestic season as the club lies third on the league table after their win against Ebusua Dwarfs on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, but he can't assume the role as the substantive coach without a CAF License A certificate.



Johnson Smith currently holds the License B coaching certificate.



"If you know your job as a coach you know it's not about having License A. It's just a requirement so you can coach a Premier/Division One league club," Johnson Smith reacted in an interview with Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM.



"For the job, I am capable and know what am about, it's only that I need the A."