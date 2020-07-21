Sports News of Tuesday, 21 July 2020

Beef up your squad before the Africa campaign – Agyemang Badu tells Kotoko

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu, has charged the club to ensure that the team is beefed up before starting their campaign in Africa next season.



Following the cancelation of the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season, the Porcupine Warriors have been selected to represent the West African country in the CAF Champions League next season.



With the club hoping to enjoy a good campaign and one eye on the ultimate prize, Agyemang Badu believes it will be prudent to sign a few top players.



“The COVID-19 has really affected everybody and not only those in Africa so the only thing that they can do to outsmart the Arabs who always win the competition is to have good preparation and get one or two quality players to beef up the squad,” the former Kotoko midfielder said in an interview with Wontumi Radio.



Badu added, “The team is not that bad, we have the qualities but I think they should beef up if they want to go to Africa and do well. I heard many saying the players are rusty since they’ve not been active for some time so they shouldn’t go to Africa this season but its a no for me, I totally disagree with them.”



It is unclear if the Porcupine Warriors club will be able to sign any player in the next transfer window, after the club owner, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II banned them from signing a player for a year.

