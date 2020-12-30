Sports News of Wednesday, 30 December 2020

Bechem United to miss three key players ahead of Hearts game

League Leaders Bechem United will miss three key players ahead of their Ghana Premier League matchday seven fixture against Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The players to miss the crucial tie are Charles Bosompem, Moro Salifu and Hafiz Konkoni.



Charles Bosompem and Moro Salifu have been ruled out of the game due to injury.



Lead striker Hafiz Konkoni will miss the game due to suspension after the accumulation of three yellow cards.



Bechem United are unbeaten in the ongoing Ghana Premier League heading into their game against Hearts of Oak on Saturday.



Bechem United leads the table with 14 points and Hearts of Oak is placed eighth on the league log with eight points.





