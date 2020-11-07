Soccer News of Saturday, 7 November 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Bechem United sensation Prince Kwabena Adu earns a late call-up to Black Stars for Sudan games

Prince Kwabena Adu

Bechem United sensation Prince Kwabena Adu has been handed a late call-up to the Black Stars for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifications.



Ghana take on Sudan in a doubleheader with the encounter set for 12 November 2020 at the Cape Coast stadium.



The reverse fixture will take place at the Al-Hilal Stadium in Omdurman on 17 November 2020.



The 17-year-old was a revelation in the Ghana Premier League last season where he netted 8 goals in 14 games before the championship was terminated due to the coronavirus outbreak.



He is a member of the Ghana U20 team currently camping for the qualifications of the U20 Africa Cup of Nations.



Adu is listed in the 2020 Guardian's Next Generation, 60 of the best young talents in World football.



Ghana tops Group C in the qualifications with 6 points whilst South Africa and Sudan are tied with 3 points each.



Sao Tomé and Principe are sitting at the bottom of the standings with no win recorded.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.