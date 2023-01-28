Bechem United secure comeback victory over Legon Cities

Sports News of Saturday, 28 January 2023

Source: GNA

Legon Cities continued their poor home form, losing 3-1 to Bechem United in a match-week 14 encounter of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League.



Alex Aso gave Legon Cities the lead early in the first half, but goals from Emmanuel Avornyo, Clinton Duodo, and Hafiz Kokoni completed a comeback victory for Bechem United.



It was the Hunters' third away win of the season, and they now sit second in the league table with 23 points, while Legon Cities sit 10th.



Legon Cities were very dominant in the first quarter of the game after Alex Aso gave them the lead and could have scored two or more times if not for the brilliance of Bechem United goalkeeper Aziz Haruna.



The Royals lost their rhythm halfway through the first half, and Bechem United's Avornyo grabbed the equaliser after he tapped home from close range.



The game was very cagey in the latter stages, but it ended 1-1 at the break.



Following the restart, Legon Cities were on the front foot as they searched for the lead, with Captain Nasiru Moro coming close from long range.



But it was the away side who took the lead after a brilliant strike from Clinton Duodo on the half-hour mark.



Bechem United were very dominant, playing a nice piece of football led by Suleman Mohammed and Michael Ampadu, among others.



They deservedly grabbed the third goal through Hafiz Kokoni, who capitalised on a rebound and struck home from close range.



Legon Cities struggled to create any opportunities to enable them to stage a comeback as Bechem United held on to record their first win in five games.