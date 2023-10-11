Bechem United sack head coach Bismark Kobi-Mensah - Report

Sports News of Wednesday, 11 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana Premier League side Bechem United have sacked head coach Bismark Kobi Mensah, according to reports from Kumasi-based Akoma FM.



This was after the club’s poor start to the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League, seeing them lose three of their four games this season.



The Hunters appointed the former Karela United boss as their head coach at the start of the season, with high hopes after the successes in recent seasons under former manager Kassim Ocansey Mingle - who left to join newly promoted Nations FC.



Bechem United started the season with a 2-0 defeat to Nsoatreman away in Samreboi.



There was however promise in the second league game at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park as they claimed a prized one nil win over Dreams FC.



The danger however set in when Samartex thumped Bechem United 4-1 in round three of the Ghana Premier League.



The game that decided the sacking of Bismark Kobi Mensah was the 2-1 defeat to champions Medeama SC last Friday.