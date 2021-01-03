Sports News of Sunday, 3 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Bechem United's Hafiz Konkoni blames referee for 6-1 defeat to Hearts of Oak

Bechem United striker, Hafiz Konkoni

Bechem United striker Hafiz Konkoni believes poor officiating contributed to their 6-1 defeat to Hearts of Oak in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.



The Hunters suffered the heavy defeat at the Accra Sports Stadium, ending their unbeaten run.



The Phobians were given a huge advantage with a few minutes to the end of the first half after Bechem United’s Emmanuel Asante received his second yellow card for dissent.



Hearts capitalised on the extra man in the second half to record their heaviest win in the league since 2012 when they beat New Edubiase 5-2.



“What happened is not our fault, because I don’t want to comment about officiating issue here, ‘but you have to remove the Monkey out of the Pot of soup before it turns to human hand’, they say game-changer, but what I observed is not good for the game, and I think they should do something about that,” Hafiz told the press.



Bechem are top of the league despite the defeat.

