Bechem United president proposes GFA stakeholders meeting quarterly

President and owner of Bechem United, Kingsley Owusu Achiaw, has proposed that the various stakeholders in Ghana football, the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), Referees and the media should meet quarterly to deliberate on issues concerning Ghana football.



According to him, there should be more transparency at the GFA whereby the FA will meet the various stakeholders to brief them on its activities and seek ideas for the development of the game.



Speaking in an interview with Ohene-Bampoe Brenya on Happy Sports on Happy 98.9FM he said, “In my view, quarterly the GFA, GHALCA, referees and the media should appoint three people from each group so they can meet and discuss issues affecting the game as well as measures to promote it.



“Through this, the media especially can send a good message to the public to also promote the brand and image of Ghana football. When it happens this way it will help in securing sponsorship for the GFA.



“The FA should try and make it audited accounts available every quarterly to the public so those who invest their money in the game will have some hope.



“Football is a very big business and we have a lot of prominent people doing football and we should hold the game in high esteem”, he added.



Agama also advised GFA president not to see anybody as opposition but ensure unity within the Football fraternity in order to achieve the needed success.

