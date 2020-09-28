Soccer News of Monday, 28 September 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Bechem United players take coronavirus tests ahead of training on Tuesday

Bechem United player undergoing COVID-19 test

Bechem United players have undergone COVID-19 tests as they plan to return to training on Tuesday.



The tests were conducted last Friday at the Club House in Bechem.



Clubs have been given the all-clear to the regroup and train ahead of the new season scheduled to start in November.



Last week, Ghana president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his State of the Nation Address, lifted the ban.



Competitive fixtures were halted in the country in March to stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.



This led to the cancellation of the entire 2019/20 season by the Ghana Football Association Executive Council.





