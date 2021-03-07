Sports News of Sunday, 7 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Bechem United draw 1-1 with Ebusua Dwarfs to maintain unbeaten home run

Bechem United made sure their home unbeaten record remained intact on Sunday as they were held at home by Ebusua Dwarfs with 1-1 scoreline.



The Hunters needed a last-minute goal to cancel out Dwarfs lead to ensure they have an invincibility record at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour park.



Benjamin Acquah on his return from suspension had given the Abontoa Abontoa lads a first-half lead.



Bechem trainer Kwaku Danso made four changes to his team that played out a scoreless draw with Legon Cities FC in their last match at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour park.



Charles Bosompem and Caleb Asamoah took the places of Sadick Haji Abubakar and Abdul Karim respectively.



Beninois youngster Judicael Agbeci was handed his first start of the season in place of Listowel Amankona.



Malian defender Boubacar Sidiki Doumbia also replaced Kofi Agbesimah.



On the other hand, Dwarfs coach Ernest Thompson Quartey also made four alterations to the team that beat King Faisal Babes 1-0 last time.



Acquah returned from suspension to take place of Richard Amoah whereas Leventus Arthur was given his first start of the campaign.



Razak Issah took his position back between the sticks replacing Inusah Abass with Moro Sumaila also coming in for Martin Tsiboah.



The Abontoa Abontoa boys took the lead on the stroke of halftime through midfielder Acquah with a calm finish.



Hafiz Wontah Konkoni pulled parity for the Hunters in the dying embers of the match as he finished off a beautiful team play.



