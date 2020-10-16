Bechem United defender Seth Sowah returns to training after long injury lay-off

Sports News of Friday, 16 October 2020
Source: Ghana Soccernet
Bechem United center back Seth Sowah has recovered from a long injury lay off that kept him on the sidelines for over six months.
The guardsman has started training ahead of the start of the 2020/21 season.
His return is a major boost for the Hunters who are preparing for the new campaign.
Seth Sowah got injured in a Ghana Premier League game between Bechem United and Medeamma SC at the Akoon Park early last season.
The 25-year-old has massive experience in the local scene and will be expected to play a vital role in Bechem United's campaign next season.
Bechem United begin their season with a trip to Dansoman to play Liberty Professionals.
