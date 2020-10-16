Sports News of Friday, 16 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Bechem United defender Seth Sowah returns to training after long injury lay-off

Defender Seth Sowah

Bechem United center back Seth Sowah has recovered from a long injury lay off that kept him on the sidelines for over six months.



The guardsman has started training ahead of the start of the 2020/21 season.



His return is a major boost for the Hunters who are preparing for the new campaign.



Seth Sowah got injured in a Ghana Premier League game between Bechem United and Medeamma SC at the Akoon Park early last season.



The 25-year-old has massive experience in the local scene and will be expected to play a vital role in Bechem United's campaign next season.



Bechem United begin their season with a trip to Dansoman to play Liberty Professionals.

