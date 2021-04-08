Bechem United coach slams ‘flops’ players after heavy defeat against Kotoko

Sports News of Thursday, 8 April 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Head coach of Bechem United Kasim Ocansey Mingle has slammed his player’s for their insipid performance in their 4-0 defeat to Asante Kotoko.



The Hunters were walloped by 4-0 at the Obuasi Len Clay stadium in an outstanding Ghana Premier League encounter Wednesday.



Goals from Abdul Ganiyu, Fabio Gama, Andy Kumi Francis and debutant Michael Vinicius were secured the comfortable victory for the Porcupine Warriors.



Speaking after the game, the coach admitted his players wasn’t at their best on the day.



“They did not have the confidence to win, they all flopped but I can’t tell unless we go back to the dressing room and find out”



“Though we’ve lost but that will not deter us because it is an outstanding match so we are going to play our second game in the second round. We will put the defeat behind us and prepare for the rest of the matches ahead of us” he added.