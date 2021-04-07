Bechem United coach eyes win against Asante Kotoko

Sports News of Wednesday, 7 April 2021

Source: goal.com

Head coach of Bechem United, Kasim Ocansey Mingle has set his sights on beating Asante Kotoko in the outstanding matchday 16 fixture of the Ghana Premier League.



The game which was supposed to take place a month ago was called off due to a heavy downpour and has been set for today, April 7, 2021.



In an interview with Happy FM, the coach said he is not afraid of the Porcupine Warriors and hopes that his players exhibit the same performance against Liberty Professionals on Kotoko.



“We have prepared very well for the game. Whatever we have to do to win this game has been done.”



“I’m not afraid of Kotoko because this is not the first time I am playing against them so I don’t fear.”



“On paper, everyone will root for Kotoko but on the pitch, the better side will win. It is not a game we should panic about. We are going in for a win and nothing else.”