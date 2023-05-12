Bechem United coach Kassim Mingle keen on landing national team role

Sports News of Friday, 12 May 2023

Head coach of Bechem United, Kassim Mingle has charged the media to question the Ghana Football Association (GFA) on why he has not been assigned to any of the national teams.



According to the 65-year-old trainer, his exploits with Bechem United should merit him a place in one of the national teams, adding that he is keen on developing talents and maybe at the right time he will be given the opportunity.



“The Media must begin to ask the authorities (GFA) why I'm not assigned to handle any national team despite my performance at Bechem. Bechem was battling relegation before my appointment but under my tenure, they (Bechem) are always competing for the league title. I'm not much worried about not getting the chance to coach any of the national teams, maybe at the right time I will be given the opportunity but my mission is to develop young talents for the nation and that is what I'm focused on”, he told Akoma FM



Coach Mingle has been with the 2016 FA Cup winners since March 2021 and was named the NASCO Coach of the Month in January 2023 after leading the side to win three, draw one and lose one of six games.



In his debut season, he led the Hunters to the finals of the 2022 FA Cup where they lost 2-1 to record holders Hearts of Oak and also placed 3rd at the end of the season.



Bechem United with four games left to play in the 2022/23 season, sit 3rd on the league table with 48 points, four behind leaders Aduana Stars with 52 points.



The 2022 FA Cup finalist on match day-31 will play host to Legon Cities at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park on Sunday, May 21.



