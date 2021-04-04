Bechem United beat Liberty Professionals 2-0

Sports News of Sunday, 4 April 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Bechem United ended the game with a fairly comfortable 2-0 victory over Liberty Professionals on Sunday afternoon.



The Hunters could not make it count in the first half but made amends in the second period.



In the 56th minute, a good strike from Emmanuel Annor broke the deadlock.



They then sealed the deal in the 92nd minute thanks to a strike from Annor Boakye.



Bechem are now 7th on the log with 27 points and Liberty are 17th with just 15 points.



