You are here: HomeSports2021 04 04Article 1223929

Sports News of Sunday, 4 April 2021

Disclaimer

Source: Football Ghana

Bechem United beat Liberty Professionals 2-0

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Bechem United FC players Bechem United FC players

Bechem United ended the game with a fairly comfortable 2-0 victory over Liberty Professionals on Sunday afternoon.

The Hunters could not make it count in the first half but made amends in the second period.

In the 56th minute, a good strike from Emmanuel Annor broke the deadlock.

They then sealed the deal in the 92nd minute thanks to a strike from Annor Boakye.

Bechem are now 7th on the log with 27 points and Liberty are 17th with just 15 points.

Join our Newsletter