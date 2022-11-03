Bechem United beat Asante Kotoko 2-0 in outstanding fixture

Sports News of Thursday, 3 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Bechem United defeated Asante Kotoko by 2-0 in an outstanding matchday two encounter of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour park on Thursday, November 3rd.



The highly competitive game saw both sides creating chances in the opening minutes of the game but Bechem United were awarded a penalty after the ball came off the hands of a Kotoko player in his own box.



Kofi Agbesimah converted the penalty kick in the 23rd minute to send Bechem United into the break with a deserved lead.



Kotoko returned after the break as a more determined side but were unlucky in front of goal.



A counterattack from Bechem United led to the second goal after Clinton Dodoo went on the run into Kotoko's box and found Emmanuel Avornyo who sealed the 2-0 victory for Bechem United in the 63rd minute.



Kotoko were later reduced to 10 men in the 86th minute after Steven Amankonah clashed with the referee and his assistant.



The win has seen Bechem United climb to 8th on the Ghana Premier League table while Kotoko stays in the 5th spot, a win for the Porcupines would have sent them top of the table.