Bechem United Chief provides injury on striker Prince Adu Kwabena

Sports News of Friday, 2 April 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Chief Executive Officer of Bechem United, Kingsley Osei Bonsu, has provided an injury update on striker Prince Adu Kwabena ahead of the start of the second round of the Ghana Premier League.



The enterprising forward has been out of action since February and missed Ghana U20’s AFCON campaign in Mauritania.



The 17-year-old was part of the Black Satellite squad for the tournament but after failing to recover in time he was omitted from the final list of the squad for the tournament.



In his absence, Ghana managed to clinch the title after beating Uganda 2-0 in the final.



In an interview with Ghanasportsonline, the CEO said “As everyone knows Bechem United has taken care of the medical expenses of Adu Kwabena just like we have done for other players in our squad in the past. He is expected to go through the next phase of his recovery plan.”



“He is a valuable asset of the club and we have ensured that he gets the best of medical attention from the club,” he added.



Prince Adu Kwabena has 1 goal in 5 games so far in the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.



The Hunters are 8th on the table with 24 points.