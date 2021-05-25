Beating Asante Kotoko is a must - Aduana Stars coach Asare Bediako

Sports News of Tuesday, 25 May 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Head coach of Aduana Stars Joseph Asare Bediako is confident that his outfit will defeat Asante Kotoko when they face on Saturday.



The fire boys will play host to the Porcupine Warriors in matchday 27 of the Ghana Premier League at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park.



With Kotoko yet to win a game at Dormaa against Aduana Stars, the former Berekum Chelsea coach says he is bent on maintaining the tradition of the club when they face the Kumasi based club, insisting beating their opponent is a must.



“Kotoko has never won a match at Dormaa since we joined the premiership.



“I am bent in maintaining that tradition on Sunday, by ensuring we beat them to pick the three maximum points.



“It is not under my leadership as a coach that the team will lose to Kotoko. Beating them on Saturday is a must,” he added.



He affirmed they are working hard to ensure total victory over Kotoko because claiming they cannot afford to disappoint their fans.



Aduana Stars are 8th on the league log with 39 points after 26 games.