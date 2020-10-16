Soccer News of Friday, 16 October 2020

Source: Keta Sunset sPORTS

Beach soccer: African club champions Sunset Sports Keta set to resume training

Sunset will train in Keta

African Club Beach Soccer Champions Sunset Sports Keta are set to resume training at their base in Keta ahead of the commencement of the new beach soccer season.



The Volta based beach soccer side will regroup after a long break due to restrictions as part of measures to combat the Covid19 pandemic.



The club’s pre-season will include a recruitment programme to discover new players for the first team and also the reserve side while the technical team also focuses on getting players back in shape for competitions ahead.



Club sources have confirmed Coach Julius Ceasar Beckley will remain as head coach but there will be a revamp of the technical team as the club seeks to continue their dominance on the domestic league while preparations continue for a future participation in the World Winners Cup which was postponed due to Covid19.



Sunset Sports Keta are Ghana’s most successful beach soccer side with three domestic league titles in four seasons. They are the current champions of Africa’s biggest club competition, Copa Lagos 2019 among other domestic and international titles.

