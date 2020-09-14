Sports News of Monday, 14 September 2020

Beach Soccer is a whole new industry waiting to take off in Ghana - Ampofo Ankrah

Chairman of Ghana Beach Soccer, Yaw Ampofo Ankrah believes that any administration that will take Beach soccer seriously, will create jobs, offer opportunities and establish a completely new industry in the country.



Yaw Ampofo Ankrah made this comment when responding to media commentaries surrounding the manifesto promise of the National Democratic Congress to support the growth, development and promotion of the sand sport in Ghana.



"If a sport is specifically mentioned in any manifesto, that can only be good news. Whether or not promises become reality is another matter altogether. But we are encouraged by the mention of Beach soccer and the discussions it has generated especially regarding the potential creation of jobs for the youth.”



According to the sports journalist, the slow development of the game in Ghana is largely due to the lack of boldness and a clear understanding that policy makers have, when it comes to long term planning and vision for non traditional sports.



"Let's put the actual game aside for a moment and explore what else comes with beach soccer as a potential industry.”



“Sports tourism, transportation, hospitality, sale of food and beverages, coastal regeneration, sanitation, recreational- health, entertainment, festivals and culture....just to mention a few related potential areas of interest.”



Ankrah was speaking exclusively to Sports Zone after his appointment as Communications Director for the Lagos based African Beach Soccer Union (ABSU) along with five other Ghanaians.



Asked if he had met former President John Dramani Mahama or President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to discuss Beach Soccer development, he said: "I say this with the greatest respect, that any leader who truly believes in the youth of Ghana and their development through education and sports would grab beach soccer as a baby with both hands and invest in it's potential. So let's all wait and see who will walk the talk.”

