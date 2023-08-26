Beach Soccer Premier League: Goals galore as Cheetah Beach Soccer Club tighten grip in Zone 1

Soccer News of Saturday, 26 August 2023

Source: Beach Soccer Communications

Ghana Beach Soccer Premier League

Zone 1 - Week 10 REVIEW





Cheetah Coach Safiru Baku decided to rest his best player and most experienced talisman Richard Osa against Teshie United in their week 10 encounter at the Laboma Beach Soccer Arena.



The absence of captain Osa however did not seem to affect the Senya-based side as they romped to an 8-2 victory over Teshie United.



Goalkeeper Daniel Kudodah was among the scorers with Richmond Mishiwawu who alone converted four goals.



Paa Kwesi Hagan and George Nkwantah also registered on the score sheet over a hapless Teshie side.



In the other games, Sea Sharks and Nungua BSC dished out 12 goals in an entertaining encounter which eventually ended Sharks 7 Nungua 5.



After suffering their first defeat in five games last week, Dansoman returned to winning ways under new coach Sandy Marpeh with a comfortable 6-1 victory over relegation-threatened Okere Rangers.



Layoca Beach Soccer Club recorded another win to keep the pressure on leaders Cheetah after a 3-1 triumph over Senya Sharks.



Attention will now shift to Zone 2 on Sunday where two previous league champions hope to bounce back from upset defeats last week.



Mighty Warriors and Keta Sunset are among the title contenders in Zone 2. They will meet Vodza Iron Breakers and Tegbi Ocean Stars respectively but currently face stiff competition from league leaders Ada Assurance who also face the unpredictable Kedzi Miracle.