Be disciplined, humble at all times – Bagbin to Tagoe

Sports News of Tuesday, 23 March 2021

Source: Class FM

Ghanaian International Featherweight boxer Emmanuel Tagoe was in Parliament Monday, 22 March 2021 to present his laurels to the Speaker and his long term mentor, Alban Bagbin.



Tagoe, who is scheduled for a world championship elimination fight in the US in May was advised by Speaker Bagbin to remain disciplined and humble at all times, not letting his recent success get in the way of a great career ahead.



The Speaker was very proud of Tagoe’s recent achievements in the boxing field.



Tagoe held the IBO lightweight title from 2016 to 2018.



As of August 2020, he is ranked as the world's ninth-best active lightweight by the Transnational Boxing Rankings Board and tenth by The Ring.