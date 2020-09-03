Sports News of Thursday, 3 September 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Be concerned about player's welfare – Medeama skipper to GFA

Medeama SC captain, Joseph Tetteh Zutah

Medeama Sporting Club skipper, Joseph Tetteh Zutah has implored the Ghana Football Association to take a critical look at player salaries in the bid to get rid of the rampant player exodus in the country.



The mass exodus of players in the domestic top-flight league has affected the standard of the Ghana Premier League and also the performance of Ghanaian teams in Africa.



Most players who turn out to perform well join other clubs on the continent or move to Europe for greener pastures.



Ghana has been ranked as the second exporter of footballers (311 players) by a survey conducted by CIES report in 2020.



In an interview with Kumasi based Oyerepa FM, he said, “We are happy Football is coming back but as players, we have been advocating for a standard minimum wage that will see players paid well and reduce player exodus for sometime now.



This is a major concern to us; we know they have come to work to improve Ghana Football so they should take a look at this. Creating wealth as espoused by the GFA President is not for the players only but across board, administrators and others. Players and club owners will be comfortable. We hope to hear positive news” he said.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.