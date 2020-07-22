Sports News of Wednesday, 22 July 2020

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Be careful who you appoint as CEO - JE Sarpong to Kotoko board

J. E Sarpong has offered some advice to the Kotoko board

Veteran Ghanaian coach J. E Sarpong has advised Asante Kotoko to consider some basic factors in the appointment of a new Chief Executive Officer position.



The Poccupine Warriors are currently contemplating on who becomes the next CEO of the club after firing George Amoako who has now joined King Faisal Football Club.



Coach Sarpong speaking to Ashh FM has highlighted some attributes that the new New Chief Executive Officer must have.



“Kotoko is a big club and looking at how sensitive the vacant is, they should be careful of who they appoint as the CEO”



“So Kotoko must have a professional inclined person for the CEO position.





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.