Bayern Munich to turn to Jeremie Frimpong if Kyle Walker stays at Man City

Sports News of Thursday, 13 July 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Bayern Munich may have found an alternative solution in their pursuit of defensive reinforcements.



With speculation surrounding the future of their primary transfer target, Kyle Walker, at Manchester City, the Bavarian giants are reportedly considering Bayer Leverkusen's talented defender, Jeremie Frimpong.



The potential move represents a strategic shift for Bayern, as they explore options to bolster their backline ahead of the upcoming season.



Bayer Leverkusen recently established a valuation for their star defender Jeremie Frimpong.



The German Bundesliga side has slapped 50 million euros on the former Celtic defender.



This season, Frimpong has distinguished himself as one of the top defenders in the Bundesliga, attracting interest from various European teams.



Jeremie Frimpong has demonstrated tremendous promise, and his future in football seems bright. His current Bayer Leverkusen contract is set to expire in the summer of 2025, giving the team considerable influence over his future.



The full-back has provided eight goals and seven assists in the 33 Bundesliga games he has played this season, in addition to his defensive prowess.