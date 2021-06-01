Bayern Munich to make fresh attempt to sign Hudson Odoi

Sports News of Tuesday, 1 June 2021

Source: footballghana.com

German giants, Bayern Munich are ready to make a fresh attempt to sign Chelsea winger Callum Hodson-Odoi in the summer transfer window.



The 20-year-old has been a long-term target for the Bavarians before extending his contract with the Blues in 2019.



According to the Bild, Bayern are in the market for a new defensive midfielder and a winger with Odoi being the candidate.



Hudson-Odoi has had a hard time finding a regular place under Frank Lampard, before finding himself competing for a wing-back role in the system of Thomas Tuchel.



The German giants would initially favour a loan option for Hudson-Odoi next season with the aim of a permanent deal in 12 months' time.