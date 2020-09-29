Sports News of Tuesday, 29 September 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Bayern Munich tables €15m offer for Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey

Tariq Lamptey was born to Ghanaian parents in England

German powerhouse Bayern Munich has made an approach for Brighton and Hove Albion defender Tariq Lamptey for a reported fee of £15 million.



The European champions have set their eyes on the exciting right-back after missing out on Sergino Dest, who is on his way to Spanish giants Barcelona.



Lamptey, 19, has caught the attention of many after his impressive displays for Brighton since the start of the 2020/2021 English Premier League.



Bayern is reportedly ready to pay €15m for the England youth international, who is still eligible to represent Ghana at the international level.



The youngster has seen his stock risen rapidly since joining Brighton from Chelsea in January on a three and a half year deal.



The London-born talent has made 11 appearances for Brighton with an impressive return of four assists.

