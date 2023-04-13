Bayern Munich suspend Sadio Mane

Sports News of Thursday, 13 April 2023

Bayern Munich have reportedly suspended Sadio Mane following his burst-up with Leroy Sane after their 3-0 loss to Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League.



According to German journalist Tobi Altschäffl, the club have suspended the Senegalese until further notice.



Meanwhile, Sadio Mane and Leroy Sane both took part in the team's first training session since the defeat to Manchester City on Tuesday.



Mane, on the night of Tuesday, April 11, 2023, was reported to have punched Leroy Sane in the face in the Bayern Munich dressing room at the Etihad Stadium minutes after the game.



The Liverpool legend, according to a report filed by German news outlet, Bild, was not happy with how Sane spoke to him after the final whistle, hence the altercation.



"There was a big bust-up between Sadio Mané and Leroy Sané last night. Both had an argument on the pitch. After the final whistle, Mané complained about how Sané spoke to him on the pitch. Suddenly, the Senegalese attacked Sané and hit him in the face (on the lip)," the report read.



The duo apologised to their teammates for their behaviour before the morning training while the club deliberated on the kind of punishment that would be meted out to them.



"Sadio Mané and Leroy Sané have apologised to their teammates following their altercation in Manchester in Bayern Munich training today," Sky Sports reported.





