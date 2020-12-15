Sports News of Tuesday, 15 December 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Bayern Munich still interested in signing Hudson Odoi

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi

Bayern Munich are said to be still interested in signing Chelsea winger, Hudson Odoi.



The German side's suggestion is to wait until summer 2021 for the move to be initiated.



At Bayern, meanwhile, they had been focusing for some time on his potential signing. 'Goal' claims their interest has done little but increased.



Bayern missed out on signing Hudson-Odoi last season, but they're not thinking about giving up in an effort to see him at the Allianz Arena. They're going to pursue him again in June.



Chelsea is quiet, meanwhile, the contract with Hudson-Odoi does not expire until 2024.





