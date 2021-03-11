Sports News of Thursday, 11 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Bayern Munich stars surprised by Jerome Boateng's miraculous injury return

Defender, Jerome Boateng

German-born footballer of Ghanaian descent Jerome Boateng made a miraculous return from injury on Tuesday after picking a knee injury on Saturday.



The 32-year-old suffered a strained capsule in his left knee in the game against Dortmund on Saturday at the Allianz Arena in that 4-2 win over their arch-rivals.



"The central defender of the German record champions will complete an individual rehab program in the coming days," said a statement from the club on the extent of his injury.



Boateng surprisingly trained with the team for half an hour on Tuesday and then jogged around the training ground for a quarter of an hour.



His teammates were surprised at his lightening return to the training grounds after going off the field three days ago looking so much in pain.



David Alaba, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Leroy Sané and Alphonso Davies made fun of Boateng as he trained with the team on Tuesday.



Bayern Munich play away to Werder Bremen on Saturday in the Bundesliga.