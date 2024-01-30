Bayern Munich agree to sign rising Ghanaian talent Jonah Kusi-Asare from AIK

Sports News of Tuesday, 30 January 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Bayern Munich has successfully finalised a deal for the talented 16-year-old Swedish-born Ghanaian Jonah Kusi-Asare, who will make the switch from AIK Solna to join the Bavarian giants.



The transfer agreement, which is reported to exceed â‚¬5 million, has been confirmed, with the deal set to be officially sealed soon, according to reports.



Jonah Kusi-Asare, a promising young striker, has been making waves in his developmental journey. Having featured for IF Brommapojkarna Jugend, he later joined the U-19 side of AIK, showcasing his skills and potential on the field.



Upon joining Bayern Munich, the 16-year-old talent is expected to primarily train with the first team, highlighting the club's confidence in his abilities.



Additionally, Kusi-Asare will have the opportunity to further hone his skills by playing for the U19 squad, offering him a platform to continue his development within the renowned Bayern Munich youth system.



The acquisition of Jonah Kusi-Asare underscores Bayern Munich's commitment to nurturing young talents and building for the future and it offers the young talent a platform to develop and pursue his goal as a professional footballer.