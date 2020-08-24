Sports News of Monday, 24 August 2020

Source: goal.com

Bayern Munich & PSG among potential Partey destinations

Thomas Partey

While the Ghana star has been linked to the Gunners in recent months, North London isn’t the only feasible destination for the West African.



Manchester United



The Red Devils have seemingly prioritised Jadon Sancho for this summer window, leaving observers bemused given several other positions also need strengthening.



Their midfield could most certainly be improved given the lack of depth outside Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s starting line-up.



Nemanja Matic, 32, is the team’s primary defensive midfielder and, despite signing a three-year extension in July, could struggle to play week in week out.



Man United could move for Partey, who not only offers the defensive protection of the Serbia anchorman but also thrives in possession and in his teams’ build-up play.



Doubts remain about Scott McTominay being the long-term successor to the former Chelsea man, making a move for the Atletico Madrid midfielder reasonable.





Chelsea



On paper, Frank Lampard looks to have everything sewn up in midfield. While this appears to be true, the Blues truly lack a true holding midfielder in the side.



N’Golo Kante, despite deputising as the deepest in midfield post-lockdown, hasn't always been used at Chelsea as a natural holding midfielder, while the much-maligned Jorginho doesn’t quite have the defensive steel of the Frenchman, with his strength lying in recycling possession.



Partey shares some of the qualities of both players and is also capable of playing at the base of the midfield, potentially making him a two-in-one midfielder for Lampard.



Admittedly, a move may only materialise if Chelsea sell either Kante or Jorginho, however, the possibilities that could open up with the signing of the Atletico player ought to tempt those at Cobham.



Paris Saint-Germain



While Marquinhos has largely played in defensive midfield this term, he’s a natural centre-back and could be moved back to his natural position with Thiago Silva expected to leave after Sunday’s Champions League final.



With Idrissa Gueye used in a more advanced role than he was at Everton, higher up the pitch alongside Marco Verratti, Paris could opt for the Ghana star to slot in at the base of their midfield.



Partey will undoubtedly improve the UCL runners-up, who will look to continue their hegemony in France and look to flourish on the continent in 2020/21.



Juventus



With Andrea Pirlo evidently beginning the rebuild of the Old Lady by reshaping his midfield options, Partey could be one of the options considered by the Italy legend.



Blaise Matuidi has departed for Inter Miami, while Sami Khedira is reportedly set to be shown the door before the start of next season.



With Arthur Melo set to replace Miralem Pjanic, who moves the other way to Barcelona, Juventus may have a dearth of holding midfielders capable of controlling possession and matching that with steel in the middle of the park.



Partey offers both, and it makes sense to add a bit of midfield fortification to a side that were sometimes overran under Maurizio Sarri last term.



Bayern Munich



Although a move to Die Bayern may seem odd given the array of options in nearly every position for Hansi Flick, the rumours surrounding Thiago Alcantara mean it isn’t so absurd to fathom Partey in a Bayern shirt.



With Liverpool said to be keen on the Spanish virtuoso, FC Hollywood could look to the West African midfielder to replace the 29-year-old in Bavaria for the European champions.



Given Javi Martinez isn’t as good as he once was, and Corentin Tolisso largely peripheral, the Atletico midfielder would only have Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka to contend with for a spot in Flick’s double pivot.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.