Bayer Leverkussen will only sell Jeremie Frimpong if good offer is made - Reports

Sports News of Thursday, 29 December 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Journalist Fabrizio Romano claims that unless a sizable offer is made, Bayer Leverkusen intends to retain Dutch footballer Jeremie Frimpong at least through the end of the current season. Romano insists that no discussions are presently in progress.



Fabrizio Romano said that leading teams chasing Frimpong in the summer are expected to make significant bids to Leverkusen. Manchester United is reportedly interested in signing the 22-year-old winger, according to recent reports.



On 27 January 2021, Frimpong signed for German side Bayer Leverkusen for an undisclosed fee, on a four-and-a-half-year deal.



In November 2022, Frimpong was included in the final selection of the Netherlands National Football Team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Jeremie Frimpong did not appear in the tournament as the Netherlands was knocked out by Argentina in the quarter-finals.



This season Jeremie Frimpong has made 15 appearances, scored five goals, and assisted two.



