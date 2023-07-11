Bayer Leverkusen set £35 million price tag on Jeremie Frimpong

Sports News of Tuesday, 11 July 2023

Source: footballghana.com

German Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen has slapped a price tag of £35 million on Ghanaian defender, Jeremie Frimpong.



Frimpong is one of the most sought-after players this summer following his swashbuckling performance for Bayer Leverkusen in the just-ended season.



The Dutch-born Ghanaian has emerged as a transfer target for giants Manchester United, Arsenal, Real Madrid and others.



And according to transfer expect, Fabrizio Romano, the Bundesliga outfit will not accept a transfer fee below £35 million for the defender.



"He has new agents now, or better to say that his original agents parted with new agents, so this is what was going on. From what I’m hearing, this is an expensive player this summer,'' Fabrizio Romano said of the 22-year-old on YouTube Channel show Born and Red.



He added: "I’m told that Bayer Leverkusen could start negotiations only from £35m. There was a big opportunity in January as they were happy with £20m-£25m, now it’s around £35m, so it’s way more expensive."



"“I think this is difficult but Frimpong is prepared to make his move and the priority of Frimpong is to go to the Premier League. So, let’s see if some clubs will put the money on the table, but at the moment not, but let’s see.”



The enterprising right-back established himself as a key cog to the club, scoring 9 goals and providing 11 assists as Leverkusen reached the semifinals of the Europa League.



Frimpong was crowned as the Player of the Season at Bayer Leverkusen.



The Dutch-born Ghanaian pulled 30.7% of the votes cast to win the prestigious award. Frimpong beat off competition from Florian Wirtz and Robert Andrich for the top award.



Frimpong's current deal with Leverkusen will expire on June 30, 2025.



The former Manchester City U23 youth star is still eligible to represent Ghana at the international level as he is yet to cap for the Dutch national team.