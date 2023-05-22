Bayer Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong assists in thrilling draw against Monchengladbach

Sports News of Monday, 22 May 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Dutch-born Ghanaian wing-back Jeremie Frimpong provided an assist as Bayer Leverkusen squandered a two-goal lead to settle for a 2-2 draw against Borussia Monchengladbach in a thrilling German Bundesliga encounter on Sunday.



Frimpong, 22, showcased his playmaking skills once again, tallying his seventh assist in 33 league games, in addition to scoring eight goals in the same period.



It was Frimpong's well-placed pass that set up Karim Dembirbay to double Leverkusen's lead in the 20th minute, following Amine Adli's earlier opener.



Adli demonstrated his pace as he sprinted past the Mönchengladbach defense and unleashed a first-time shot through Jan Olschowsky's legs to find the back of the net.



Leverkusen's dominance continued as Demirbay executed a powerful diving header off Frimpong's cross, securing a two-goal advantage. It was the first time Leverkusen had scored twice in a match since late April.



However, Mönchengladbach found a lifeline when goalkeeper Lukas Hrádecký's heavy touch was seized upon by Jonas Hofmann, who rounded the keeper and calmly tapped the ball into an empty net.



In the latter stages, Mönchengladbach pressed forward relentlessly and capitalized on another defensive error. Marcus Thuram controlled a loose back pass, teeing up Lars Stindl, who unleashed a fierce strike past Hrádecký.



Bayer Leverkusen currently sits in sixth place on the Bundesliga table with 50 points from 33 games, while Borussia Monchengladbach occupies the 11th spot with 40 points, having managed only one victory on the road this season.