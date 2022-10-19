Bayer Leverkusen expect Callum Hudson-Odoi to stay at the club for rest of 2022/23 season

Sports News of Wednesday, 19 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Bayer Leverkusen Sporting Director Simon Rolfes has revealed Callum Hudson-Odoi will stay at the club for the rest of the season.



Hudson-Odoi joined the Bundesliga side on a season-long loan in the recent summer in order to get game-time under his belt after falling out of favour under ex-Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge.



The move was sanctioned by owner Todd Boehly in the summer with both parties agreeing that first-team football was necessary in order to help Hudson-Odoi reach his full potential.



"It is his clear ambition to be here for the whole season," Simon Rolfes said as quoted by tribalfootball.com.



"I'm also convinced that that's what will happen."



Hudson-Odoi made quite the first impression upon his debut season under Maurizio Sarri back in 2019, however he has struggled for game time since his injury. Last season, he had missed out on a large chunk of last season due to injury missing several games for the Blues.



He made 28 appearances for Thomas Tuchel's side, scored three goals and provided six assists in the process last term.