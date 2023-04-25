Bawumia presents prizes to winners of Kwahu Mountain Marathon

Other Sports of Tuesday, 25 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has presented medals and cash prizes to the winners of the 2023 Kwahu Mountain Marathon.



The fourth edition of the Kwahu Marathon witnessed hundreds of elite athletes compete for various honours and enticing cash prizes.



After the 21-kilometre marathon, David Nakuosi emerged the winner in the men's race, beating off keen competition from Charles Asinlachim, who placed second in the race.



Akorli Godwin placed third in the men's competition. Belinda Segbobor won the female category, while Esther Yakubu and Sheriff Moro placed second and third respectively.



Dr. Bawumia, who was the special guest of honour for the marathon, congratulated the athletes for their exploits and appreciated the efforts of the organisers.



The Vice President encouraged them to put in more hard work in their respective endeavours so that they would win medals for the country in the international competition.



He further noted that the marathon would promote sports tourism in the Kwahu area while boosting economic activities.



The annual Kwahu Mountain Marathon which was proudly sponsored by GOIL is part of activities earmarked by the Kwahu Traditional Council to celebrate the Easter festivities, which draw thousands of people from across the country.



JNA/KPE