Bawa Fuseini elected as President of the GhanaS Athletics Association

Sports News of Thursday, 10 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ace administrator, Bawa Fuseini has been elected as the new President of the Ghana Athletics Association (GAA) for a four-year term.



This momentous decision was reached during the association's Elective Congress held in Techiman on Thursday, August 10.



With unanimous support from all 50 delegates present at the Congress, Fuseini ascends to the leadership position, succeeding his role as the Chief Executive Officer of the GAA.



His mandate will end in 2027, and his extensive experience within the organization, including his previous service as the General Secretary bodes well for the future of Ghana Athletics.



With the transition of leadership, Fuseini envisions a period of continued achievement for the GAA.



His administration's aspirations are set against the backdrop of the forthcoming 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, with ambitions to propel the nation's athletics prowess to new heights.



A host of other capable individuals have also assumed key positions within the GAA. The list of newly elected officials includes:



Charles Osei Asibey, Zachariah Suleman Yeboah, Andrew Agbo Kitcher and Comfort Selby-Agyapong were voted as vice presidents of the GAA unopposed.



Salamatu Musa emerged as the Organising Secretary with Emmanuel Appiah-Kubi being voted as the Deputy Organising Secretary. Christopher Darko-Amankrah (Greater Accra) also elected as the Treasurer unopposed.





JNA/KPE