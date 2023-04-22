You are here: HomeSports2023 04 22Article 1753529

Sports News of Saturday, 22 April 2023

Disclaimer

Source: footballghana.com

Bassit Seidu scores four goals as Accra Lions beat Medeama 4-2

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Accra Lions player, Bassit Seidu Accra Lions player, Bassit Seidu

Youngster Bassit Seidu put up an outstanding performance on Friday afternoon to lead Accra Lions to a deserved 4-2 win over Medeama SC in the Ghana Premier League.

The two teams today locked horns at the Accra Sports Stadium in a Week 27 encounter of the ongoing 2022/23 league campaign.

For a side that had not won a match in the last five matches prior to today, Accra Lions started strongly and scored after just 8 minutes into the first half through young striker Bassit Sediu.

Later in the 33rd minute, he grabbed his second for a brace to ensure his team had a bigger advantage before the break.

Unfortunately, Accra Lions had a poor start to the second half, allowing Medeama SC to take control of the game.

A brace from Vincent Atinga after converting two penalty kicks restored parity to the game as players of Accra Lions got frustrated.

Thanks to a fantastic performance from the home team in the last 20 minutes of the match, the team secured a 4-2 win.

It was all thanks to two more goals from Bassit Seidu.