Basketball today is a business - Accra Basketball League Deputy Head

Accra Basketball League (ABL) Deputy Chairman Andrew Ackah has pointed out the evolution of business beyond merely playing the sport to a business.



He said this during his address at the Ghana Basketball Conference held virtually on ZOOM on Wednesday, April 14; Ackah tackled the topic of branding at the event.



The Conference was held to address issues plaguing basketball in Ghana and find solutions to further develop the sport; the event was a joint effort by Ghana Basketball Association and RITE Sports Limited.



Ghana’s Minister of Youth and Sports Mustapha Ussif spoke at the event as did GBBA President David Addo-Ashong. Ackah is the CEO of Marketing firm Dentsu Ghana.



“If you look at basketball today, it’s not just basketball, it’s a business…what we need to do is to build a strong basketball product by getting the fundamentals right we need to get the fundamentals right and this means infrastructural development must be there, talent participation and nurturing, we must get that right and also organizing and building beyond our leagues to get the federation running and running properly.”



“Once we get these fundamentals sorted out, then we can use the performance and growth of that foundation to drive excellence,” he said.