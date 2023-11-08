Basketball meets music and fashion: Africa Basketball Festival returns in December

Basketball of Wednesday, 8 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Accra is set to host the most anticipated event of the year, as basketball enthusiasts, music lovers, and fashion aficionados eagerly await the 2023 Africa Basketball Festival scheduled to take place from Friday 15th Dec. to Sunday 17th Dec. at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra.



With eight (8) participating countries, this extraordinary celebration promises to combine the thrilling action of basketball, the rhythms of top music acts, and the latest trends in fashion, creating a unique experience that has fans buzzing with anticipation.



The Africa Basketball Festival (ABF) is a lifestyle concept that merges the worlds of sports, music, and fashion into a single, spectacular event. Fans can look forward to an incredible array of attractions, including:



Slam Dunk Showdown: Basketball aficionados will witness jaw-dropping slam dunks and three-point shootouts by some of the most skilled athletes in the game.



Chart-Topping Performances: The festival boasts an exciting musical lineup, with some top artistes taking the stage to provide electrifying entertainment throughout the day and into the night.



Runway Extravaganza: The fashion segment will feature runway shows exhibiting the latest trends and designs from both established and emerging designers, promising a visual feast for fashion enthusiasts.



Fan Engagement: Attendees will have the chance to meet their favorite basketball players, musicians, and fashion icons in exclusive meet-and-greet sessions.



Food and Beverages: A wide array of gourmet food stalls, food trucks, and bars will ensure that attendees are well-fed and hydrated throughout the event.



The 2023 ABF is not just entertainment but an opportunity for fans to engage with their passions and interests on multiple fronts. It's a place where sports meet the stage and the runway, offering a unique blend of excitement that transcends traditional boundaries.



"We're thrilled to present the third (3) edition of this groundbreaking festival to fan lovers this December”," said Yaw Sakyi Afari, Project Lead for the festival.



"The Basketball, Music, and Fashion Festival is the realization of a dream to bring together different forms of art and expression under one roof, providing an unforgettable experience for all who attend. It's a celebration of sports and creativity, and we can't wait to share it with everyone."



Tickets for the festival are available through *713*33*80# on all networks. Follow @RealABF on socials for updates on teams’ preparation and all relevant details. Contact organizers via ritesportsgh@gmail.com.