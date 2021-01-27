Sports News of Wednesday, 27 January 2021

Source: GNA

Basigi disappointed with team’s performance against Immigration Ladies

Head Coach of Hassacas Ladies, Yussif Basigi

Yussif Basigi - Head Coach of Hassacas Ladies, has expressed disappointment over his team’s goalless draw performance against Immigration Ladies over the weekend.



Hassacas Ladies shared a point with Immigration Ladies in match-day two of the National Women’s Premier League played at the McDan La Town Park.



After the match, he told the GNA Sports that “I am somehow disappointed in my team. We had so many scoring opportunities but we could not utilize it but we would go and correct our mistakes and come back stronger in our next matches”.



He said Immigration Ladies were a determined side having held Hassaacas to a draw.



“We also played a determined side. Immigration Ladies were determined not to concede and to take us on counter breaks and it worked for them. But we were resolute in defence and they found it difficult to penetrate our defence. In all, I’ll say it was a good game for the two sides.”



He added that, “Tactically, you could see we went missing in our midfield in the first half. Our attackers were not getting the supply and dropped to the middle to assist and that caused the team. My substitutions were good but unfortunately, we could not win. We had the chances to win but it did not happen”.



Hassacas are now on four points after two matches and would welcome Thunder Queens in match-day three.