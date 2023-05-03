Bashiru Hayford laments lack of utilization of retired players, coaches

Sports News of Wednesday, 3 May 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Former Asante Kotoko head coach, Bashiru Hayford, has spoken out about what he sees as a lack of recognition and utilization of the experience and knowledge possessed by retired coaches and players in Ghana.



Speaking on Akoma FM, Hayford stated that the Ministry and Ghana Football Association are failing to make the best use of the wealth of experience possessed by retired coaches and players, despite the nation investing heavily in their careers.



He went on to add that he regrets not choosing a profession that would have placed more value on him, despite being grateful for the opportunities coaching has given him.



"The Ministry and the FA are not tapping into our wealth of experience even though the nation has invested hugely in some of us. We have the knowledge, we can help groom the new coaches, players, and even administrators for the development of the game.



"But unfortunately, our football has become so partisan that if you don't align to one side, you are ignored or neglected."