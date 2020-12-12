Sports News of Saturday, 12 December 2020

Bashir Hayford eager for Asamoah Gyan to regain match fitness

Coach Bashir Hayford

Legon Cities Head Coach Bashir Hayford is eager for iconic striker Asamoah Gyan to regain match fitness as his side continues to labour for goals this season.



The Royals splashed the cash on the talismanic Ghanaian striker despite concerns over his readiness for the full action in the immediate.



Gyan had not yet played competitive football in close to a year after recovery from an injury that truncated his spell at Indian side Northeast United.



His addition to the Legon Cities side has boosted their profile off the pitch but he’s yet to get fully ready for the action on the pitch with cameo appearances of the bench so far.



As he’s been worked on to be fully ready, Legon Cities have struggled to impress so far this campaign. They are without a win after 5 games and badly need to turn around their fortunes.



Bashir Hayford has identified that the team’s major problem is goal scoring.



“This is the fifth game and we have not even converted one ball into the net,” Bashir Hayford bemoaned. “That is what I identified immediately I entered into the team…I told them we don’t have finishers. So we are working on that”.



Coach Bashir Hayford revealed in the aftermath of his side’s defeat to Asante Kotoko a half-fit Gyan will prove the difference for his side in their bid to arrest their early-season slump.



“Asamoah Gyan if he even has 50% of his form, it wouldn’t have been a problem but his form is completely down… We have to work on him,” Bashir Hayford boldly declared.



“If he picks up 50% of his performance he will make the difference,” he concluded.

