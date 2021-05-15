You are here: HomeSports2021 05 15Article 1261948

Sports News of Saturday, 15 May 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Barreto names 18 man squad for Asante Kotoko's tie with Liberty Professionals

Kotoko coach Mariano Bareto Kotoko coach Mariano Bareto

Mariano Barreto has announced his 18-man squad for Asante Kotoko's game against Liberty Professionals.

The Porcupine Warriors will travel to the Sogakope Sports Complex for their matchday 25 games on Sunday.

Kotoko will be hoping to keep their impressive run against the Scientific Soccer lads.

Barreto has left out Patrick Asmah, Wahab Adams, Kwame Adom Frimpong, Kwame Baah, Richard Senanu and Brazilian striker Michael Vinícius from the traveling squad to face the Scientific Soccer lads this weekend.


Youngster Andrews Appau, Augustine Okrah and Latif Anabila have made a return to the squad list after missing out in their last two games due to injuries.

Below is the Asante Kotoko 18-man squad for the Liberty Professionals clash

