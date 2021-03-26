Barreto heads new Kotoko technical team, Smith and Gazale given new roles

Sports News of Friday, 26 March 2021

Source: 3 News

Kumasi Asante Kotoko has named a new technical team which will be headed by Portuguese International Mariano Barreto.



Former head coach, Abdulai Gazale, and his assistant Johnson Smith will now be in charge of the youth team and also be part of Barreto’s pool of assistant coaches.



Issah Najau who was appointed earlier this season will maintain his role as the goalkeeper’s trainer of the club.



Asante Kotoko’s new technical team is made up of six different coaches.



Full technical team members and their roles



Mariano Barreto – Head Coach



Miguel Bruno – Assistant Coach/ Video analyst



Johnson Smith – Assistant Coach/Youth team coach



Abdulai Gazale – Assistant Coach/Youth team coach



Issah Najau – Goalkeeper’s trainer



Pedro Manuel – Physical trainer/Injury prevention coach