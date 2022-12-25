Barnieh, Awako and Danlad lead Black Galaxies' Christmas messages to Ghanaians

Sports News of Sunday, 25 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Christmas is upon us again and footballers and clubs all over the globe are also celebrating the occasion.



While the Christian players are celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ, their Muslim brothers have also seized the moment to celebrate with their brothers.



The Black Galaxies are currently in camp preparing for the 2023 African Nations Tournament CHAN which will be staged in Algeria.



The players arriving in their camping base took time off their busy schedules to send their good wishes to Ghanaians and their fans all over the continent during the festive season.



Black Stars duo, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Danlad Ibrahim, and Galaxies captain Gladson Awako led the team as they recorded their messages for the public.



The team will play a number of friendly matches in Cairo to smooth out the rough edges before travelling to Algeria for the biennial championship which will commence on January 13.



Ghana’s Black Galaxies are in Group C alongside Madagascar, Sudan, and Morocco in Group C.



The Black Galaxies who have been absent from the tournament since 2014 will announce their return in their opening match against Madagascar on January 15 in Constantine, Algeria



